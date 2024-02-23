Filipinos online slam Mariel Rodriguez for ‘disrespectful’ IV drip post inside Senate

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

APPOINTMENT. In this now-deleted Instagram post, Filipino actress and host Mariel Rodriguez Padilla does an IV glutathione drip session inside the office of Senator Robin Padilla

Rodriguez’s husband, Senator Robin Padilla, shrugs off criticisms against the now-deleted post, saying that there was ‘no intention of disrespect.’

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino host and actress Mariel Rodriguez Padilla is under fire over a social media post of her undergoing an intravenous therapy (IV) glutathione drip session inside the office of her husband, Senator Robin Padilla.

Social media users were quick to criticize Rodriguez after screenshots of posts of her drip session circulated online. The posts were taken as the actress attended a Senate plenary session to support the passage of the Eddie Garcia Bill on third and final reading on Monday, February 19.

“I had an appointment…but I was going to be late. So I had it done in my husband’s office,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Just in: Mariel Padilla proudly conducts a gluta drip session at the Senate office of her husband, Robin Padilla. The Instagram post has already been deleted after receiving backlash. pic.twitter.com/F1WK2ZLvhQ — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) February 22, 2024

The way Mariel Padilla decided to have her iv drip session in one of the Senate offices is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/qXH1uwiDfI — rob, and? 🍉 (@robismore) February 22, 2024

Filipinos online said Rodriguez’s drip session was “disrespectful” and a “mockery” of the Senate. One user even said that the viral post showed “Philippine politics truly is a circus.”

What bothers me is the fact na walang second thoughts sa paggawa nito? Like, walang small voice inside their head na, “hmmm parang ang kapal natin dito?”. This on top of Biana Manalo’s Malacañang birthday party, Philippine politics truly is a circus. https://t.co/liMuDNdaO5 — Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) February 22, 2024

Mag asawang salot. Laki ng kaltas sa tax tapos yan lang makikita mong ginagawa sa senado. Mga basura https://t.co/vktPLsvbd7 — King (@KingNginamo1) February 22, 2024

This is disrespectful to the institution and UNETHICAL https://t.co/AnI38z1hL3 — YoursTruly (@datumx11) February 22, 2024

just another entitled wife of a politician doing disservice to the nation and making public offices a mockery.



Iba talaga sila…

Sana bago saksakan ang katawan ng kung ano-ano, patabain din ang utak at kamalayan like delicadeza, konting kahihiyan naman po diyan. https://t.co/3VGkhTmOux — Pari Koy (@pads_nosi) February 23, 2024

Senator Robin Padilla shrugged off the criticisms in a statement sent to reporters Friday.

“Nakakatawa naman po ang political isyu na ‘yan, my goodness. Kung may nakita po silang masama sa larawan na ‘yan, paumanhin po (This political issue is funny, my goodness. If anyone sees something wrong with the photo, I apologize),” he said.

Padilla added that his wife had “no intention to disrespect,” explaining that she “loves to promote good looks and good health.”

Meanwhile, Senator Nancy Binay said in a separate statement on Friday that the Senate should look into the issue as “it involves issues of conduct, integrity, and reputation of the institution; and matters that concern health and safety.”

“Nakakabother lang dahil yung IV procedure was done inside the Senate premises na walang abiso mula sa clinic…. As public figures, sana aware din tayo sa responsabilidad natin sa publiko. We might be promoting something na ipinagbabawal at iligal, at akala ng mga tao [okay] lang,” she said.

(It’s bothering that the IV procedure was done inside the Senate premises without advice from the clinic. As public figures, I hope we are aware of our responsibilities to the public. We might be promoting something forbidden and illegal, and people think that it’s okay.)

The Department of Health earlier warned the public against taking IV glutathione as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the treatment.

The FDA also issued an advisory in 2019 against using injectable glutathione for skin lightening.

“Side effects on the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening include toxic effects on the liver, kidneys, and nervous system. Also of concern is the possibility of Stevens Johnson Syndrome,” according to the advisory. – with reports from Bonz Magsambol/Rappler.com