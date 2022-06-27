5 members of fromis_9 injured in car accident

Hayoung, Jiwon, Seoyeon, Chaeyoung, and Jiheon are confirmed to have no fractures, but are advised to continue to receive medical treatment for muscle pain and bruises

MANILA, Philippines – Five members of K-pop girl group fromis_9 sustained injuries from a minor car accident on Saturday, June 25, resulting in the cancellation of their scheduled comeback showcase.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 26, agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced that members Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon had gotten into a car accident on Saturday.

“Fortunately, the injury of the members and other passengers in the car was not serious, and they were all immediately taken to the emergency room for medical examination and treatment,” they said.

The five members were then given a thorough medical examination on Sunday, wherein they were confirmed to have no fractures. But the doctors advised them to continue receiving medical treatment for their muscle pain and bruises. The members will also be constantly monitored to refrain from participating in strenuous activities.

With this, the agency announced that their media and fan showcase for their 5th mini-album from our Memento Box, which is initially scheduled on Monday, June 27, will not push through. However, their album will still be released on Monday.

“We ask for your kind understanding from all our fans and members of the press. Our company has decided to respect and follow the advice from the medical staff to place the members’ speedy recovery as a top priority and adjust the group’s future activities and schedule accordingly,” they said.

PLEDIS Entertainment that the group’s future activities will be rescheduled depending on the recovery status of the members.

fromis_9 is a nine-member girl group that made their debut in 2018, but was formed through the 2017 reality show Idol School. They are best known for their hits “DM,” “WE GO,” “Talk & Talk,” “and LOVE BOMB.” – Rappler.com