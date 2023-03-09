Former WINNER member Nam Tae-hyun investigated for drunk driving

The Korean singer is booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and violating the Road Traffic Act

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer and former member of K-pop group WINNER Nam Tae-hyun was booked by police for driving under the influence of alcohol, as reported by Soompi on Wednesday, March 8.

According to the Seoul Gangnam Police, the incident occurred at 3:20 am when “Tae-hyun opened his car door while parked on the roadside,” which hit a passing taxi and broke the taxi’s side mirror. He still continued to drive 20 meters past.

When the police arrived on the scene, Tae-hyun’s blood alcohol content was measured to be 0.114%. The percentage for a driver’s license to be revoked is at 0.08 or higher.

The police booked Tae-hyun at the scene on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act; however, the singer was “severely intoxicated” that he had to be sent home via driver service. He will be summoned for questioning soon to further “investigate the circumstances of the accident.”

Under Korea’s Road Traffic Act, “anyone whose blood alcohol content is not less than 0.1% but less than 0.2% shall be punished by imprisonment with prison labor for not less than six months but not more than one year or a by fine not less than three million won (about P125,556) but not exceeding five million won (about P209,259).

Nam Tae-hyun debuted in the South Korean boy group WINNER in 2014, but left the group in 2016. He formed his own band South Club in 2017. – with reports from Charlene Gonzalez/Rappler.com

Charlene Gonzalez is a Rappler intern.