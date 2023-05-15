Gigi de Lana faints during gig, band figures in car accident 

The Gigi Vibes band asks the public to pray for Gigi and the team members' quick recovery

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Gigi de Lana fainted onstage and wasn’t able to finish her performance during a gig in Ilocos Norte on Sunday, May 14.

In clips shared by content creator Krissy Achino, the vocalist was reported to have shown “signs of weakness” during her “Noypi” performance and first aid responders immediately rushed onstage to check on her.

The staff & organizers attend to De Lana after she loses consciousness on stage. She manages to apologize to the crowd but is not able to finish her statement. #LateTweet pic.twitter.com/6oRJC65rPL — Tita Krissy Achino (@KrissyAchino) May 14, 2023

In a separate tweet, Achino said that De Lana lost consciousness onstage and staff and organizers were quick to provide medical assistance to the singer.

The videos saw the vocalist wearing a cast on her arm during the performance, as the band continued with the performance despite figuring in a car accident earlier in the day.

On Sunday morning, the band’s Facebook page announced that De Lana and members of her The Gigi Vibes band sustained minor injuries from the accident.

“Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident, and all issues have been resolved,” they said in a statement. The band added that the members have also received medical clearance from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital before they decided to push through with their performance.

On Monday, May 15, the band again released a statement to apologize to the crowd for the previous night’s events and announce the cancellation of their event in Nueva Ecija. They also asked their supporters to pray for Gigi and the rest of the team’s quick recovery.

“We hope you understand we need to prioritize Gigi, Oyus, Jon, and our team members’ recovery after yesterday’s unfortunate incident. Babawi po kami (We will make up for this) and we promise to deliver a show that’s worth the wait,” they said. – Rappler.com