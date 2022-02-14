Glaiza de Castro reveals marriage to David Rainey

The wedding ceremony took place in Northern Ireland in October 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Glaiza de Castro is now married to Irish businessman David Rainey.

In an exclusive interview for Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho on Sunday, February 13, the Kapuso actress revealed that she and David tied the knot in October 2021 in Northern Ireland.

As to why they kept the news of their marriage away from the public, Glaiza said: “We’re just waiting for the right time. David was a very private person. We just wanted to celebrate it for ourselves and with the family.”

The actress added that they still haven’t exchanged rings yet because they want to do that for the church wedding that they’re planning to have in the Philippines.

Glaiza also launched on Sunday a YouTube channel with her husband David wherein she shared snippets of their scenic wedding ceremony.

Glaiza and David got engaged in December 2020. – Rappler.com