LOOK: ‘Goin’ Bulilit’ alum Trina ‘Hopia’ Legaspi gives birth 

MANILA, Philippines – Former child actress Trina Legaspi, more popularly known as “Hopia” from her stint on Goin’ Bulilit, has given birth to her first child with husband Ryan Jarina.

Trina shared photos of her with her newborn in a social media post on Monday, March 20, announcing that she had already welcomed their daughter, whom they named Kaela.

“Last week at 5:09 pm, our lives changed forever,” she wrote. “Eight hours of labor and one hour of pushing; thank you Lord for giving me the strength.”

She shared that she couldn’t help but feel emotional when she heard her baby’s cries. “You are worth all the pain, our baby girl. Daddy and I love you so much,” Trina wrote.

Fellow celebrities like Elisse Joson, Jason Abalos, and Kaori Oinuma congratulated the couple on the new milestone.

Trina and Ryan got engaged in November 2020, after being together for six years. They married in November 2021. In October 2022, they announced that Trina was pregnant.

Aside from Goin’ Bulilit, Trina also appeared in ABS-CBN series Home Sweetie Home, Pusong Ligaw, and A Love To Last. – Rappler.com