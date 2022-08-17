‘Soon, I’ll be able to call her my wife’: Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh are getting married

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin and singer Kevin Oh are ready to tie the knot!

Kevin announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 17.

“Two years ago, I met a girl. Our love was full – yes, daunting at times – but we proved to each other that we need each other. In her, I’ve met my best friend for life, my soulmate. And soon, I’ll be able to call her my wife,” he said.

The singer added that they’ll be “getting married quietly in [his] hometown” this fall. “I wanted to celebrate in the presence of my family. I hope you understand.”

He also expressed his appreciation for the support and love he’s received from his fans. “A new start to both my life and music,” he ended his post.

Hyo-jin’s agency Management SOOP also confirmed the news in a statement, saying that the couple will hold a small wedding in New York in October.

“Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh will be starting a new chapter of their lives together. As it is what the two wish for, they will be holding their wedding privately in October with only their close relatives and acquaintances present. We ask for your generous understanding on not being able to share the detailed schedule and location,” the statement read, according to a translation by Soompi.

Hyo-jin and Kevin first confirmed their relationship in April.

Hyo-jin, 42, is best known for her roles in Master’s Sun, It’s Okay, That’s Love, When the Camellia Blooms, and Don’t Dare to Dream. Meanwhile, Kevin, 31, is a Korean-American singer-songwriter who won the seventh season of Superstar K. – Rappler.com