GOT7’s JAY B is dating special effects artist PURE.D

The two lovebirds have reportedly been together for nine months

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group GOT7 leader JAY B is in a relationship with special effects artist and YouTuber PURE.D, Korean media reported on Thursday, July 7.

“They are cautious as they both have jobs where their faces are known to the public,” the couple’s representatives said, according to a translated Soompi report. The two do not follow each other on Instagram.

The K-pop artist and the YouTube content creator have been dating for nine months after being introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance.

“Please continue to support them,” the representatives added.

JAY B is the leader of the K-pop boy group GOT7. He and the rest of GOT7 departed from JYP Entertainment when their contracts expired in 2021, but they managed to keep the group’s name. He is a solo artist under H1GHR MUSIC, a record label founded by Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park.

Meanwhile, PURE.D is a special effects makeup artist who has over 484,000 YouTube subscribers. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.