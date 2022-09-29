‘We’re good’: Hailey Bieber admits talking to Selena Gomez since marrying Justin

Hailey on Justin and Selena's long history: 'I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door'

MANILA, Philippines – Four years after their marriage, Hailey Bieber has finally set the record straight that she did not steal her husband, singer Justin Bieber, from his ex, Hollywood star Selena Gomez.

“When [he] and I ever started hooking up or, like, anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point. I would never. It’s not in my character to mess with someone’s relationship,” she said in a podcast episode of Call Her Daddy released on Wednesday, September 28, noting that she’s never publicly commented on this issue before.

Both host Alex Cooper and Hailey did not specifically name Selena throughout the one-hour podcast and instead chose to refer to her just as Justin’s ex. The implications were made more evident when Hailey started talking about the “crazy” timeline of events about her and Justin getting engaged when he was seen spending time with his ex before that.

Justin and Selena, or Jelena to their fans, dated publicly on and off from 2010 to 2017. They were last rumored to be in a relationship from November 2017 to March 2018. Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey have been friends since 2011 and started dating in early 2016. They reportedly reconnected in June 2018, got engaged in July, and tied the knot in September.

Hailey said that she can “understand how it looks from the outside,” but explained that she respected their long history and knew that the ex-couple already had their closure: “I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door…and I think it was the best thing that could’ve happened for him to move and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

She added that she wouldn’t have reconnected with Justin if she knew that he still hadn’t moved on from his previous relationship. “I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, I wonder if that was really like, closed for you. And I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed. And that is respectful to me.”

Hailey also addressed the hate she’s receiving online because of her relationship with Justin, but proceeded to emphasize that all is well among them and her husband’s ex. “I know that we’re just all so moved on from any type of drama,” she said.

“Neither of us owe anyone anything except respect. I respect her a lot. And I think there’s just no expectations…. There’s no drama personally.”

She also confirmed that she has spoken to Selena after her marriage with Justin. “It’s all respect, it’s all love. It’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine. Which has brought me a lot of peace.”

As of writing, Selena has yet to react to Hailey’s interview. – Rappler.com