LOOK: ‘Harry Potter’ star Bonnie Wright is married

MANILA, Philippines – Bonnie Wright, best known as Ginny Weasley of the hit Harry Potter franchise, tied the knot with boyfriend Andrew Lococo on Saturday, March 19.

The 31-year-old actress announced the news in an Instagram post on March 20. “Yesterday was the best day of my life. Thanks to my husband,” she wrote alongside a video of her and Lococo’s wedding rings.

Wright also uploaded on Tuesday, March 22, a black-and-white photo from her wedding.

“It took a village of creativity and love to make our wedding day so special! We can’t wait to thank you all individually when we have more photos to share,” she said.

She also received congratulatory greetings from fellow Harry Potter actors including Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy and James Phelps, who portrayed her on-screen brother Fred Weasley.

Wright first revealed she was dating Lococo in 2020. She was previously engaged to Jamie Campbell Bower, who played Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows film.

Aside from Harry Potter movies, Wright also starred in films Before I Sleep, The Sea, and After the Dark. – Rappler.com