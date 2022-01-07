LOOK: Hoyeon Jung is first Asian star to grace ‘Vogue’ cover solo

FEAT. Hoyeon Jung, who rose to fame for her role in 'Squid Game,' is the first solo Asian star on 'Vogue.'

The 'Squid Game' breakout star makes history as the first Asian star to appear solo on the US fashion magazine's prestigious cover

MANILA, Philippines – Squid Game star and model Hoyeon Jung, also known as Jung Ho-yeon, has just made history! The South Korean actress is the first solo Asian star to land on the prestigious cover of America’s Vogue fashion magazine.

Jung, 27, shared Vogue’s February 2022 magazine cover on Instagram on Thursday, January 6, where she stunned in a black and gold, embellished, sleeveless long gown.

“I can’t express how grateful and honored I am right now. Thank you so much @voguemagazine and the wonderful creative team for this opportunity,” she wrote.

According to Soompi, Jung’s agency Saram Entertainment confirmed that she is the “first-ever Asian solo cover model for US Vogue.”

“As this is an extraordinary happening in the global fashion industry, it helps us estimate how incredible Jung Ho-yeon’s star power is,” the agency added.

In an interview with Vogue, Jung said her “overnight success” wasn’t something she expected. Because of her sudden international fame, Jung “learned English, trained [her] posture and voice, and worked hard to expand [her] worldview in terms of art and film.”

Jung also addressed fans’ recent concerns over her drastic and rapid weight loss, saying that she had lost eight pounds.

“The feeling, there’s a limit to what words can express. I don’t know why, but I couldn’t eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t trust it,” she said. The support of her family kept her sane.

Jung’s big Hollywood break began after her starring breakout role on Netflix’s hit thriller series Squid Game. She played fan favorite Kang Sae-byeok. The series recently won the Gotham Independent Award for Breakthrough Series and People’s Choice Award for Favorite Bingeworthy Show.

Jung started off as a freelance model in 2010 in South Korea. In 2013, she joined the fourth season of Korea’s Next Top Model at 19 years old and placed as runner-up. In 2016, Jung moved to New York and signed with The Society Management, making her US fashion debut during New York Fashion Week and landing gigs with high-fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs until 2019.

After modeling, Jung decided to try her hand at acting, and signed with Saram Entertainment in 2020. Squid Game was her television debut.

“Looking back, if not for those quiet and lonely times, I don’t know that I would have ever dreamed of acting,” she told Vogue. – Rappler.com