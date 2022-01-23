3 iKON members test positive for COVID-19

Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, and Donghyuk are now undergoing self-quarantine after experiencing 'mild cold symptoms'

MANILA, Philippines – Three members of K-pop boy group iKON tested positive for COVID-19, the group’s agency YG Entertainment said on Sunday, January 23.

According to a Soompi report, the label released a statement announcing that iKON members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong, and Donghyuk have contracted the virus.

“On January 22, they experienced mild cold symptoms, so they used COVID-19 self-test kits to test themselves, and their initial results were positive,” the statement read. They added that the entire group then started isolating themselves and underwent PCR testing. The remaining three members, Bobby, Junhoe, and Chanwoo tested negative for the virus.

YG continued, “Additionally, we will diligently cooperate with health authorities’ epidemiological surveillance while taking all measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

iKON is known for their hits “Why Why Why,” “LOVE SCENARIO,” and “KILLING ME.”

As of January 22, South Korea counted a total of 733,902 COVID-19 cases, after 5,962 cases were confirmed. – Rappler.com