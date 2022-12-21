IN PHOTOS: Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Parade of Stars

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars has made a comeback this year, with the 2022 edition happening in Quezon City on Wednesday, December 21.
The yearly MMFF tradition is a parade of floats inspired by the films competing in the festival that year. The stars of each film usually ride each float, giving onlookers a chance to see their favorite actors and actresses in person.
The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released the parade’s route in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 24. According to their announcement, the parade will traverse 7.36 kilometers, with an estimated total travel time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.
The parade kicks off at the Welcome Rotonda on Quezon Avenue, and end at the Quezon Memorial Circle. MMDA traffic enforcers will be assisting with crowd control along the parade route.
MMFF 2022 will run from December 25 to January 7, with the awards night set for December 27 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
The eight competing films include Deleter directed by Mikhail Red and starring Nadine Lustre, Family Matters directed by Nuel Naval, Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told produced by Ferdinand Topacio, My Father, Myself starring Jake Cuenca and Dimples Romana, Labyu with an Accent starring Coco Martin, Nananahimik ang Gabi starring Ian Veneracion and Heaven Peralejo, Partners in Crime starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi, and My Teacher, starring Toni Gonzaga and Joey de Leon. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.