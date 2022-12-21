IN PHOTOS: Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Parade of Stars

The Parade of Stars is back! Check out our photos of this year's creative floats and favorite artistas!

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars has made a comeback this year, with the 2022 edition happening in Quezon City on Wednesday, December 21.

The yearly MMFF tradition is a parade of floats inspired by the films competing in the festival that year. The stars of each film usually ride each float, giving onlookers a chance to see their favorite actors and actresses in person.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) released the parade’s route in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 24. According to their announcement, the parade will traverse 7.36 kilometers, with an estimated total travel time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The parade kicks off at the Welcome Rotonda on Quezon Avenue, and end at the Quezon Memorial Circle. MMDA traffic enforcers will be assisting with crowd control along the parade route.

The crowd piles up near Quezon City's Welcome Rotonda, where the #MMFF2022 Parade of Stars is about to begin. 📸: Rappler pic.twitter.com/PTGDOKfHij — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 21, 2022



Vice Ganda waves from the 'Partners in Crime' float. Next to him is his co-star Ivana Alawi. #MMFF2022 📸: Rappler https://t.co/lXHZJC25UL pic.twitter.com/fN32LIClDB — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 21, 2022

The 'Labyu with an Accent' float resembles an airplane flying amid the clouds. #MMFF2022 📸: Alecs Ongcal/Rappler https://t.co/lXHZJC25UL pic.twitter.com/BkHcsezQAI — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 21, 2022

Fans call out to celebrities riding the floats in hopes of getting a photo and a wave. #MMFF2022 📸: Alecs Ongcal/Rappler https://t.co/lXHZJC25UL pic.twitter.com/NFYFA4FGfk — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 21, 2022

MMFF 2022 will run from December 25 to January 7, with the awards night set for December 27 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The eight competing films include Deleter directed by Mikhail Red and starring Nadine Lustre, Family Matters directed by Nuel Naval, Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told produced by Ferdinand Topacio, My Father, Myself starring Jake Cuenca and Dimples Romana, Labyu with an Accent starring Coco Martin, Nananahimik ang Gabi starring Ian Veneracion and Heaven Peralejo, Partners in Crime starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi, and My Teacher, starring Toni Gonzaga and Joey de Leon. – Rappler.com