‘Wag feeling righteous’: Inka Magnaye fires back at netizen for sexualizing her content

The exchange comes after a netizen said Inka's video about her huge chest was inappropriate

MANILA, Philippines – Voice-over artist Inka Magnaye called out a netizen who accused her of posting inappropriate content, saying that nothing about her post was sexual.

The exchange came after Magnaye posted a video titled “Top heavy people whenever they’re at a table.” In the seven-second clip, the content creator is seen resting her chest on a tabletop.

Several netizens found the video relatable, with many expressing in the comments section their struggles with having a huge chest. “I can only imagine the back pain,” one comment read. Another wrote: “Akala siguro ng mga tao masaya magkaroon ng malaking boobs. Guys, no…as in no, mahirap, masakit (A lot think that it’s fun to have big boobs. But no. It’s difficult and painful.)”

However, one netizen found it appalling, and implied that Magnaye’s post was inappropriate for the public. “So, maganda ‘to para sa mga batang nakakakita (So this is good for children to see)?” it read.

The voice-over artist was quick to admonish the netizen, saying that they were the only one putting malice in her post. “Sexualizing something is a learned point of view. If a child sees this, they will just see a body part. It’s sexual for you because you automatically sexualize me,” she said.

Magnaye continued that the post was not even sexual to begin with as she was only sharing her experience of having a heavy chest. “This unnecessary comment doesn’t make you a better human being,” she added.

This isn’t the first time for Magnaye to call out a netizen. In February 2021, she defended herself from a lewd commenter who made unsolicited remarks about her not wearing a bra.

I wasn’t wearing a bra in the video because I was home and I don’t really wear a bra if I don’t have to it’s no big deal I didn’t even think about it because its NORMAL and NATURAL hahaha why are some people such PIGS 😤🙄😑😆 — Inka (@inkamagnaye) February 9, 2021

Alam nyo, wala naman pumipigil sainyo kung gusto nyo tingnan eh. Yung issue dito is hindi nyo kailangan mambastos ng babae. Hindi nyo kailangan mag post ng comment.



Konting self control naman. pic.twitter.com/30LYc03GkU — Inka (@inkamagnaye) February 9, 2021

– Rappler.com