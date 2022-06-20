LOOK: ITZY is Bench’s newest endorser

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group ITZY has been tapped by local fashion giant Bench to become their newest “Global Benchsetter.”

The fashion brand made the announcement on Sunday, June 19, sharing a 30-minute video of the girl group in a photoshoot. In the clip, members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are seen wearing pieces from Bench’s Everyday collection.

The group is the latest in a string of international celebrities – many of them K-drama or K-pop stars – that the brand has tapped as endorsers. Among them are actors Ji Chang-wook, Park Seo-joon, Hyun Bin, Kim Soo-hyun, and K-pop groups TWICE and Stray Kids.

ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in February 2019. They are known for their tracks “Not Shy,” “Mafia in the Morning,” “Icy,” “Wannabe,” “Dalla Dalla,” and “Loco.” – Rappler.com