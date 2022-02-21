James Gunn and ‘Peacemaker’ actress Jennifer Holland are engaged

ENGAGED. 'Peacemaker' director James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland are getting married.

MANILA, Philippines – James Gunn is ready to tie the knot with Hollywood actress Jennifer Holland!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, February 20, Gunn shared a photo of Holland sipping from a mug while showing off a diamond ring on her left finger. He simply captioned the photo with smiling and heart emojis.

US media sites Entertainment Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the couple’s engagement.

Several Hollywood celebrities like Viola Davis, Karen Gillan, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior have sent their best wishes and congratulations for the couple in the comments section.

Gunn, 55, and Holland, 35, started dating in 2015. They also worked together in several projects – Holland played Emilia Harcourt in The Suicide Squad movie and HBO Max’s Peacemaker series. Both were created and directed by Gunn.

Gunn was previously married to The Office star Jenna Fischer. They split in 2007. – Rappler.com