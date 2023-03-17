Soft launch? James Reid, Issa Pressman fuel dating rumors with new pic

MANILA, Philippines – Is a romance brewing between James Reid and Issa Pressman?

The two stars recently sent the internet abuzz with dating rumors after Issa posted a series of photos from Harry Styles’ concert, which she attended with James. In one photo, she and James stood in front of a mirror, holding hands.

On her Instagram stories, Issa also shared photos of her and James taking snaps of each other at the concert.

It’s not the first time that the two have been rumored to be together. In January 2020, Issa was at the center of online bashing when she was accused of being the third party in the then-fresh breakup of James and his ex-girlfriend and love team partner Nadine Lustre.

At the time, both Nadine and James defended Issa, with Nadine tagging Issa and her sister Yassi in a comment saying, “love u both.”

Neither Issa nor James has addressed the relationship rumors. Nadine, who trended on Twitter following Issa’s post, hasn’t spoken up on it as well. Since her breakup with James, the actress has moved on and started a relationship with French-Filipino entrepreneur Christophe Bariou. – Rappler.com