‘Hindi nangaliwa si Moira’: Jason Marvin Hernandez denies breakup with Moira Dela Torre

Netizens earlier pointed out that Moira had deleted some of her photos with Jason from her social media accounts

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Marvin Hernadez set the record straight, confirming that he and his wife, singer Moira Dela Torre, are still married, amid speculations that they had parted ways.

In a tweet on Saturday, April 16, Jason also made it clear that Moira did not commit infidelity and that there was no stealing of money.

1. We’re still married

2. Hindi nangaliwa si Moira

3. We both support Ms. Leni 💕

4. Walang nag nakawan ng pera

5. God is good — Jason Marvin (@jasonmarvinph) April 16, 2022

The singer-songwriter also revealed that both of them are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid, following rumors that the couple’s separation stemmed from opposing political views.

Speculations that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks made the rounds on social media last week, after netizens pointed out that Moira had deleted some of her photos with Marvin from her Instagram and TikTok accounts, and had removed her husband’s surname from the name displayed on her personal Facebook account.

Moira has yet to address the issue, but the singer has been seen tagging her husband in her Instagram stories following the breakup rumors.

Moira and Jason Marvin tied the knot in 2019. – Rappler.com