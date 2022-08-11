Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano expecting first child

SOON TO BE PARENTS. Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are expecting their first child.

The couple share the news in a vlog

MANILA, Philippines – Actors Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news in a vlog on Jessy’s channel called “A New Chapter.”

The vlog started off with clips from the couple’s wedding in 2021. It then cuts to Jessy and Luis excitedly looking at the positive results of a pregnancy test.

The vlog also shows ultrasound images, and closes with footage of the couple embracing, with close-ups of Jessy’s still small but noticeable baby bump.

They did not mention when the baby is due.

It’ll be the first child of Jessy and Luis, who married in February 2021. The pair first confirmed they were dating in 2016. – Rappler.com