Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano welcome baby Isabella Rose

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano welcome baby Isabella Rose

NEW PARENTS. Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola welcome their first child.

MANILA, Philippines – Jessy Mendiola has given birth to her daughter with husband Luis Manzano.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 7, Jessy posted a close up photo of the newborn, saying: “I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie.”

She then shared the baby’s full name: Isabelle Rose Tawile Manzano.

Luis also posted about their baby’s arrival on Saturday, sharing a photo of him cradling the baby.

“Hi Peanut,” he said in the caption.

Rosie is the couple’s first child together. They married in February 2021. – Rappler.com

