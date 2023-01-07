Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano welcome baby Isabella Rose

NEW PARENTS. Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola welcome their first child.

The couple share posts on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Jessy Mendiola has given birth to her daughter with husband Luis Manzano.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 7, Jessy posted a close up photo of the newborn, saying: “I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie.”

She then shared the baby’s full name: Isabelle Rose Tawile Manzano.

Luis also posted about their baby’s arrival on Saturday, sharing a photo of him cradling the baby.

“Hi Peanut,” he said in the caption.

Rosie is the couple’s first child together. They married in February 2021. – Rappler.com