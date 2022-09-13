LOOK: Ji Chang-wook is coming to Manila

MANILA, Philippines –South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook is finally heading to the Philippines!

Glorious Entertainment announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the actor is having a global fan meeting titled Reach You that will include stops in Seoul, Manila, and Jakarta.

The actor is set to meet his Filipino fans on November 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena. The upcoming event will be handled by clothing brand BENCH, of which Ji was announced as endorser in August 2019.

Ticket prices and selling dates for the fan meeting have yet to be announced.

Ji was initially set to hold a fan meeting in the Philippines in 2020, but it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ji Chang-wook, 35, is known for his roles in shows such as Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, Lovestruck in the City, and The Sound of Magic. – Rappler.com