Comedian Jo Koy is returning to Manila in August

Jo Koy is bringing his ‘Funny is Funny’ world tour to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy now have the chance to see his world-famous stand-up comedy shows live as he is confirmed to be coming back to the Philippines!

Live Nation Philippines announced on Sunday, June 5, that the comedian is staging his Funny is Funny show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 31.

Back for more! 🤣



JOKOY: FUNNY IS FUNNY WORLD TOUR LIVE IN MANILA! August 31 at SM MOA Arena. Tickets available on June 14 (10AM) via SM Tickets.



Ticket Prices at 8,000 / 7,500 / 7,000 / 6,500 / 6,000 / 5,500 / 5,000 / 3,500 / 3,000 / 1,750#JoKoyIsBack#BackToLive#LNPH pic.twitter.com/O4kgOn2ZUQ — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 5, 2022

Tickets will be available on June 14 at 10 am via the SM Tickets website and its outlets. Prices range from P1,750 to P8,000.

Jo Koy first performed in the Philippines in January 2020 for his Just Kidding Tour, doing live shows in Manila and Cebu.

Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, stars in his own Netflix stand-up comedy special entitled, Comin’ In Hot. His jokes mostly touch on his Filipino heritage and Filipina mother. – Rappler.com