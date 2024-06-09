‘Case closed’: Jodi Sta. Maria and Pampi Lacson’s marriage annulled after 13 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jodi and Pampi tied the knot in 2005 but split in 2011

MANILA, Philippines – Jodi Sta. Maria took to Instagram on Sunday, June 9, to announce that her marriage to Panfilo “Pampi” Lacson Jr. has been annulled, noting that the tedious process was a “test of faith and trust.”

“Finally after 13 years of waiting, my petition for nullity of marriage has been granted by the Supreme Court,” she wrote.

Sta. Maria and Lacson tied the knot in 2005, but they split in 2011. The ex-couple shares a son named Thirdy, who was born in 2005.

The actress then reflected on her annulment journey, emphasizing that it was her faith that sustained and carried her.

“The time I spent in His waiting room was never easy nor was it comfortable. It was frustrating, discouraging, and even heartbreaking. I cried, prayed, questioned and complained,” she said. “I made ‘tampo,’ asked for forgiveness, prayed some more. I wanted to give up but He never let go of me.”

She also advised those who are in the same position as hers to trust God’s plan for them. “He is never too late. Never too early. Believe He is able to do something about your situation,” she said.

Sta. Maria ended her post by expressing her gratitude to her prayer warriors and the Calleja Law Office for their guidance and patience.

“Now I can finally say… case closed.”

While Lacson has yet to address the annulment with Sta. Maria, his current partner, actress Iwa Moto, commented her support for the case’s development.

“Let’s celebrate. Love you amor,” Moto wrote. Lacson and Moto has been in a relationship since 2012. They have two children, Hiromi Eve and Caleb Jiro.

Both Sta. Maria and Moto have also been very vocal about their good relationship with each other. “The relationship we have with each other as a blended family was made possible by [God’s] love and mercy,” Sta. Maria said in a December 2023 post.

Aside from Moto, other celebrities such as Gabbi Garcia, Janine Gutierrez, Iza Calzado, Coney Reyes, and Donita Rose also congratulated Sta. Maria for the annulment.

Rose also expressed her woes about the whole process, saying: “It’s never an easy thing to go through a broken marriage and then to suffer through the long wait.”

Other netizens in Sta. Maria’s comment section echoed the sentiment, noting that the actress’ case is an example why divorce should be legalized in the Philippines.

“13 years is a long time. For people who don’t have the time nor the money to spend on such a lengthy proceeding, it’s unfair,” one comment read.

In May, the House of Representatives approved an absolute divorce bill on third and final reading. – Rappler.com