‘Ant-Man 3’ star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York on assault charge

JONATHAN MAJORS. The actor attends a premiere for the film 'Creed III' in Los Angeles, California, USA, on February 27, 2023.

A representative for the actor, however, denies the allegations: 'He has done nothing wrong'

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamumania, was arrested in New York on Saturday, March 25, for allegedly assaulting a woman.

According to a Variety report, the New York Police Department said the actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the police was quoted as saying.

The officers added that they responded to the 911 call at around 11 am. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” they continued.

The police added the victim, who sustained minor injuries to her head and neck, was taken to a hospital where she is now in stable condition.

According to the NYPD, Majors faced charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

A representative for the actor denied the allegations. “He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ spokesperson told Variety. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors, 33, will also star in upcoming projects Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Magazine Dreams. – Rappler.com