LOOK: ‘Snowdrop’ star Jung Hae-in headed to Manila

The August show is part of the actor's 'The 10th Season' fan meeting tour

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, Filipino K-drama fans, because South Korean actor Jung Hae-in is coming back to the Philippines.

Jung’s agency FNC Entertainment announced on Wednesday, June 21 the schedule for the actor’s The 10th Season fan meeting tour, which will include a stop in Manila on August 6.

Additional details such as venue and ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Aside from Manila, he will also hold shows in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Macau, and Japan.

The August show will serve as Jung’s third show in the Philippines and his first visit to the country in almost four years. His last fan meeting in Manila was in 2019.

Jung is best known for his roles in Snowdrop, Connect, D.P, Bride of the Century, While You Were Sleeping, and Prison Playbook. – Rappler.com