Kathleen Hermosa opens up on heartbreaking loss of triplets to early miscarriage

In a deeply personal revelation, the actress shares her story through social media and expresses that her unwavering faith in God remains a source of hope

MANILA, Philippines – Kathleen Hermosa and her husband, banker Miko Santos, shared their heartbreaking journey as they lost their triplets due to an early miscarriage. Kathleen revealed the devastating news through a heartfelt YouTube vlog posted on Wednesday, November 1.

In the video, Hermosa candidly discussed her and her husband’s pregnancy journey. The couple received the joyful news of Kathleen’s pregnancy in September, initially believing they were expecting twins. To their surprise and delight, they later learned that they were expecting triplets.

As the pregnancy progressed, Kathleen documented her growing baby bump through her vlogs on her YouTube channel. However, during a routine checkup, the couple received heartbreaking news that the three sacs containing their babies were empty due to an anembryonic pregnancy, a type of failed early pregnancy where the embryo does not fully form.

“The three sacs of our babies ay walang laman (are empty), and I don’t want to give you this sad story energy because naniniwala ako (I believe in) and I want to be excited for God’s plans,” she tearfully shared.

She also emphasized that there was no one to blame for this tragedy.

The 41-year-old actress later expressed her heartache in her Instagram post, saying, “We’re all so excited for our triplets. [One] is already a blessing, two is more than enough, and three, naniniwala ako (I believe) is a miracle kasi wala naman sa ‘ming (because none of us are) triplets or twins, ganyan sa genes.”

Kathleen also revealed that she had made significant adjustments to her schedule, bedrest, and eating habits to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Despite the pain and sadness, Kathleen affirmed her faith in God, stating, “I’m not giving up ’cause ang mundo ko ay puno ng miracles, so ‘di talaga naniniwala na ‘di kaya ni God gawin. Lahat kaya niyang gawin.”

(I’m not giving up ’cause my world is full of miracles, so I really don’t believe that God can’t make [miracles] happen. He can do everything).

While she acknowledged the emotional turmoil she and her family were going through, she expressed that they continued to find solace in turning to faith and trusting in God’s plan.

In her vlog’s description, Kathleen also shared the lessons she learned throughout her pregnancy journey.

“I learned that we are only humans, we make mistakes. We question God sometimes. And that’s normal for as long as we try hard to make our hearts right with God, that we make sure we surrender to His plans. Because God never [makes] failed plans. [It’s] always, always, the best plans,” she said.

Kathleen remains hopeful and believes she will become pregnant again.

“GOD WILL MAKE US PREGNANT AGAIN! With healthy both myself and triplets again! And He is no doubt capable of making it happen to you too!” she reassured her Instagram followers.

Kathleen encouraged followers to take a positive outlook, stating, “No time to waste sulking, fretting and in sorrow. Let’s not allow ourselves to go spiral down that way. We/I choose to be in a space full of hope and excitement.”

Kathleen is an actress who has appeared in numerous films like Maybe This Time, Barcelona: A Love Untold, and Mila, to name a few. She is the sister of actress Kristine Hermosa and sister-in-law of Oyo Boy Sotto. She was previously wed to Martin Imperial, but has since been annulled. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.