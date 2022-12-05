LOOK: Keke Palmer announces pregnancy 

'This has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited,' says the actress

MANILA, Philippines – Keke Palmer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The actress made the announcement during her Saturday Night Live hosting stint. “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight – I am!” she said, before showing off her growing baby bump.

She continued, “But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I’m gonna be a mom.”

She also took to Instagram to commemorate her announcement. “This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together.”

Keke started as a child actress, having appeared in Madea’s Family Reunion, True Jackson, VP, and Rags. Her recent works include Scream, Hustlers, and Nope. – Rappler.com