Khloé Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson expecting second child via surrogate – reports 

Sources say the baby was conceived via surrogate before Khloé found out that Tristan was having a baby with another woman

MANILA, Philippines – Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon are reportedly expecting their second child together via surrogate, according to US media.

PEOPLE and E! News reported that multiple representatives confirmed that the former couple is preparing to welcome a new baby. The two are already parents to a four-year-old daughter named True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Khloé was quoted as saying. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a blessing.”

The reports also emphasized that despite the pregnancy news, the former couple have not rekindled their relationship. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the source said.

They added that the baby was conceived via surrogate before Khloé found out that Tristan was having a baby with another woman.

Khloé and Tristan had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 before officially ending their relationship in January 2022 after the Keeping Up with Kardashians star discovered in December 2021 that the NBA player was cheating on her. – Rappler.com