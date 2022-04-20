LOOK: Kim Chiu marks birthday with dreamy photo shoot

'Indeed one of the most memorable birthdays I ever had,' the actress writes on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Chiu turned 32 on Tuesday, April 19, and the actress shared a set of dreamy photos and a colorful video to mark the occasion.

The photos, shot by Dookie Ducay, show Kim looking radiant in a field of flowers. The video done by CAD studios shows footage from the flower-filled shoot, as well as clips of Kim celebrating with cake, confetti, and pastel-colored balloons.

“I am another year older, wiser, and more grateful. Today I woke up with a grateful heart, thanking him for giving me another year to live, love, and to cherish,” Kim wrote in the caption to the first set of photos.

She thanked her family, friends, co-workers, and fans for supporting her through another year.

Aside from the photo shoot, Kim also celebrated her birthday by giving 1,000 food packs to communities in need and spending time with them.

In an April 20 post, Kim described her birthday as “one of the most memorable birthdays I ever had.”

She shared the things that made her 32nd birthday special: her family being complete for the first time in eight years, being able to do charity work in three different places, a greeting shown on the Mall of Asia globe from her fan club, a personal greeting from Vice President Leni Robredo, and a surprise dinner party at the end of the day.

“Salamat sa lahat. Salamat sobra sa araw na to na di ko malilimutan (Thank you for everything. Thank you for this day that I will never forget). It was indeed a happy birthday to me,” she said, adding the hashtag #forevergrateful. – Rappler.com