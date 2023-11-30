Kim Chiu remains mum on relationship status with Xian Lim amid breakup rumors

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Sa amin na lang 'yun. We'll just keep it to ourselves na muna,' Chiu says.

MANILA, Philippines – Amid breakup rumors with her longtime boyfriend Xian Lim, Kim Chiu has chosen to keep things private.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News during fashion designer Francis Libiran’s 25th anniversary celebration on November 24, the Linlang actress quickly dismissed the question on whether she and Lim are still together.

“Sa amin na lang ‘yun (We’ll keep it between us first). We’ll just keep it to ourselves na muna (for now),” she said.

Rumors of Chiu and Lim’s breakup have been going around since the beginning of the month, with fans taking notice of the couple’s apparent lack of posts together on social media.

In another interview conducted earlier this month during the Linlang press conference, Chiu directly denied the breakup rumors.

“Okay naman po kami ni Xi. Oo, mapanlinlang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman. Masaya naman po,” she explained.

([Xian] and I are okay. Yes, showbiz can be deceptive, but we’re okay. We’re happy.)

On November 11, Lim also took to Instagram to post his own statement, seemingly regarding the circulating breakup rumors.

“Plenty of hearsay right now and I would like to ask everyone to be mindful of [choosing] to believe in deceiving headlines and other information used to just pretend to know the whole story for personal gain and traction,” he wrote.

Chiu and Lim have been together since 2012 but only confirmed their relationship in 2018. They have starred in numerous films and shows alongside each other, including My Binondo Girl, Bakit Hindi Ka Crush Ng Crush Mo, Bride for Rent, and Past Tense, among others. – Rappler.com