LOOK: ‘Business Proposal’ actor Kim Min-gue is coming to Manila

The April show is part of the actor's 'Heavenly Moment' fan meeting

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino K-drama fans! South Korean actor Kim Min-gue is coming to the Philippines for his first solo fan meeting.

Rise Media Philippines announced on Saturday, February 18, that the Business Proposal star is bringing his Heavenly Moment fan meeting to Manila on April 14 at the New Frontier Theater.

Get ready to have a heavenly moment with Kim Mingue this coming April 14 at the New Frontier Theater for his first-ever fanmeet right here in the Philippines!



It may not be a “Business Proposal,” but say yes and we’ll see you soon!#MingueMomentinManila#KimMingue #RiseMediaPH pic.twitter.com/s5ZRk7FGzC — Rise Media Philippines (@risemediaph) February 18, 2023

“It may not be a ‘Business Proposal,’ but say yes and we’ll see you soon!” they said.

Additional details such as ticket prices, seat plan, fan benefits, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

Aside from Business Proposal, Kim Min-gue also starred in Perfume, Drunk in Good Taste, Snowdrop, and The Heavenly Idol. – Rappler.com