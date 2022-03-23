‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Se-jeong tests positive for COVID-19

The South Korean actress is currently in self-quarantine to focus on her recovery, and won't be joining any activities in the meantime

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress and singer Kim Se-jeong has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking both a rapid antigen test and PCR test on Tuesday, March 22.

On the same day, the Business Proposal star’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment said in a statement that Se-jeong will be temporarily halting all activities in the meantime. They also ensured that she is fully vaccinated and is currently in self-quarantine “to focus on her recovery.”

Because of this, Se-jeong will not be able to attend her upcoming fan meeting Sejeong’s Sesang Diary, which was initially set for Saturday, March 26, and which will be postponed until further notice.

“We wish to apologize to all fans who had been waiting for the fan meeting and request for your understanding, and we will ensure that our company prioritizes Kim Sejeong’s health and safety. We send out our sincerest apology for creating concern,” JellyFish Entertainment said.

Se-Jeong has already taped all episodes for ongoing hit K-drama Business Proposal, in which she stars alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah. Se-Jeong also starred in 2020-2021’s The Uncanny Counter and 2017’s School 2017.

Se-Jeong made her musical debut as a member of I.O.I. She was also a former member of Gugudan (gu9udan or gx9), a K-pop girl group that debuted in 2016 and disbanded in 2020. – Rappler.com