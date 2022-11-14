LOOK: Kim Seon-ho is coming to Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to see Chief Hong? Filipino K-drama fans are in for a treat as South Koren actor Kim Seon-ho is heading to the Philippines.
Concert promoter PULP Live World announced that Seon-ho is bringing his One, Two, Three, Smile fan meeting tour to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 22, 2023.
Prices have yet to be announced but tickets will go on sale starting December 4.
Kim Seon-ho, 36, is best known for his role in the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. He also appeared in the South Korean series Start Up and 100 Days, My Prince. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.