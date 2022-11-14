LOOK: Kim Seon-ho is coming to Manila 

Tickets for Chief Hong's fan meeting will be available starting December 4!

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to see Chief Hong? Filipino K-drama fans are in for a treat as South Koren actor Kim Seon-ho is heading to the Philippines.

Concert promoter PULP Live World announced that Seon-ho is bringing his One, Two, Three, Smile fan meeting tour to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 22, 2023.

On the count of three, flash your heart eyes and blushing smiles because South Korea's ultimate charmer, KIM SEON HO is coming to Manila!



The beginning of our 2023 is set to be filled with love as we welcome KIM SEON HO and his fan meeting tour.#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/JAf408LIvO — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 14, 2022

Prices have yet to be announced but tickets will go on sale starting December 4.

Kim Seon-ho, 36, is best known for his role in the series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. He also appeared in the South Korean series Start Up and 100 Days, My Prince. – Rappler.com