Kim Soo-hyun is coming to Manila

Kim Soo-hyun will be in Manila on June 10

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! Your favorite oppa Kim Soo-hyun is heading to Manila.

Clothing giant Bench announced that My Love from the Star will be holding a fan meeting titled “One Extraordinary Day” on June 10 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The 33-year-old South Korean actor was announced as a Bench endorser in July 2021.

Fan meet slots range from P10,000 minimum single-receipt purchase of Bench items for the VIP section, P6,000 purchase for Patron A section, P4,000 purchase for Patron B section, P3,000 purchase for Lower Box section, P1,100 purchase for Upper Box section, and P550 purchase for General Admission section.

Additional details about promo duration and participating Bench stores can be found on Bench’s Facebook page.

Kim Soo-hyun is also known for his dramas It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, The Moon Embracing the Sun, and Dream High. – Rappler.com