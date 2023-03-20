‘I want to live my life fearlessly’: Klea Pineda comes out as member of LGBTQ+ community

'I am still the same Klea that you loved and supported throughout the years. The only difference now is I can proudly say that I’m gay!' says the GMA actress.

MANILA, Philippines – StarStruck season 6 Ultimate Female Survivor Klea Pineda marked her 24th birthday on Saturday, March 19, by revealing that she’s a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

She said that the celebration is “extra special” because she “finally mustered up the courage to come out to the world as [her] true authentic self.”

“Masasabi ko na ito na ang pinakamatapang na desisyon na nagawa ko sa buong buhay ko (I can say that this is the bravest decision I’ve made in my life,)” Pineda wrote in an Instagram post. “I want the world to know that I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The actress continued that while she knows not everyone will “understand and appreciate” her decision, she still wanted to prioritize giving joy and meaning to her life.

“By doing this, I hope to inspire and empower those who are still struggling to come [to] terms with their sexuality,” she said.

Pineda also left a message to fellow members of the community who still can’t safely celebrate their identity, reminding them that there’s nothing wrong with who they are.

“My sexuality is just one aspect of my life, and it won’t stop me from chasing after my dreams. I am still the same Klea that you loved and supported throughout the years. The only difference now is I can proudly say that I’m gay! From now on, I want to live my life fearlessly,” she added.

Fellow celebrities such as Ashely Ortega, Winwyn Marquez, and Shaira Diaz commended Pineda for her brave move.

Pineda won the talent reality competition StarStruck in 2015. She also starred in GMA series AraBella and Magkaagaw. – Rappler.com