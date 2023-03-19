LOOK: ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo-shik spotted in Navotas

The 'Our Beloved Summer' was seen with a filming crew

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik, best known for his roles in the film Parasite and series Our Beloved Summer, was seen filming in the Philippines.

Photos and videos of the actor donning a light green shirt while being assisted by a filming crew have circulated on social media on Friday, March 17. Netizens said that the filming happened in Navotas City.

CHOI WOO SHIK BAT NAMAN WALANG NOTICE AT NANDITO KA SA TAPAT NG BAHAY??? pic.twitter.com/2fRhkYkwxQ — hawt (@EkgHirai) March 16, 2023

he looks so good pls wooshik in the Philippines hits different charought 😩 pic.twitter.com/HV97nE5q3I — nini (@kdramamiii) March 16, 2023

As of writing, there’s no official confirmation from Choi’s management about the project he’s working on.

Aside from the Oscar-winning Parasite, Choi also appeared in Train to Busan. He also starred in the drama series Fight for My Way and reality series Jinny’s Kitchen and In The Soop: Friendcation. – Rappler.com