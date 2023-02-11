Korean actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for marijuana

The 'Hellbound' and '#Alive' actor is also under investigation for illegally using propofol

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in tested positive for marijuana while being investigated for using the anesthetic medication propofol, police officials confirmed on Friday, February 10.

According to The Korea Herald and Soompi, the actor sent urine and hair samples to the National Forensic Service as part of an ongoing drug test after being accused of illegally using propofol after arriving from the United States. The urine sample tested positive for cannabis – an illegal drug in South Korea – but the results of the hair sample have not been released yet.

On February 8 and 9, police officials searched and seized different clinics in Gangnam and Yongsan for medical record evidence that Ah-in had been taking propofol since 2021. The investigation was requested by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and carried out by the drug investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, who also questioned the actor.

Ah-in’s agency, United Arts Agency, said that they would be “actively cooperating” with all related ongoing investigations.

Ah-in, who is also a creative director and gallerist, recently starred as Jeong Jin-su in Netflix fantasy horror series Hellbound, as well as in zombie flick #Alive. His other roles include Voice of Silence, Burning, The Throne, Secret Affair, Veteran, and Punch. – Rappler.com