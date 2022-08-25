‘Right treatment’ eludes Kris Aquino as actress diagnosed with more autoimmune diseases

'When she left she had two autoimmune diseases. I think now there are four,' says Kris' sister Ballsy.

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino’s medical team is still working to find “the right treatment” as she is diagnosed with new autoimmune diseases in the United States.

Kris’ eldest sister Ballsy Aquino gave an update on the actress’ health at a Zoom event with New Zealand-based organization Banyuhay Aotearoa on August 20.

“Unfortunately, they’re still trying to give her the right treatment, the correct treatment,” Ballsy said, when asked about the status of her sister’s health. She also later revealed that Kris’ weight is not even 90 pounds.

“She has so many allergies that all of the medicines they’ve been trying haven’t been working, or maybe they did but then the side effects, they were not too happy about.”

Despite this, Ballsy said that Kris still has a strong fighting spirit.

“There was a time she was really feeling that she was about to give up because she was having such a difficult time, but when she looks at pictures of her sons, when she sees them, then she knows she still has to fight because as you know, Josh is a special boy and Bimb is only 15,” Ballsy said.

“So that’s keeping her fighting spirit even stronger, and thanks to many prayers, thanks to your prayers, at least the fighting spirit is still there.”

Ballsy also said that Kris met a new team of doctors who may be able to help with her condition, which has become even more complicated since Kris left for the US to seek treatment.

“When she left she had two autoimmune diseases. I think now there are four. With all the tests that they do in the US, tests that we don’t have here, madaming naglalabasan (a lot of conditions are cropping up),” Ballsy said, adding that Kris needs to put on weight and get stronger for all the treatments that her medical team wants to try.

Kris left for the United States in June to receive treatment for the rare disease Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA). She has been undergoing various medical tests and treatments since 2018, when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. – Rappler.com