Kris Aquino asks for continued prayers as she begins new medication

Kris shares the latest update on her health and a message of gratitude for her family, friends, and doctors

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has started taking new medications after it was confirmed that she is now battling five autoimmune diseases, with the possibility of a sixth.

In her latest health update on Wednesday, May 17, Aquino began her post by revealing that she had her first “baby dose” of methotrexate, alongside a video of her taking the drug.

According to the National Library of Medicine, methotrexate is an “anti-metabolite most commonly used in chemotherapy and immunosuppression in auto-immune diseases.” Aquino also explained that aside from treating autoimmune diseases, methotrexate also treats cancer by slowing the growth of cancer cells and psoriasis by slowing the growth of skin cells to stop scales from forming. The medication may also treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The media personality then looked back on her healing journey since her arrival in the United States in June 2022. At the time, she was seeking treatment for four autoimmune diseases, including the rare disease eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), which is characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels. She recalled that it was then that she started taking a new biological injectable to help bring down the allergens in her blood.

However, Aquino also shared that she had cried out of frustration because her “blood panel numbers were bad.”

The actress-host then listed a series of recent findings, such as her chest CT scan showing scarring and micronodules in her right lung, and how she’s now classified as “positive for a connective tissue disease – SLE or lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma all fall under the umbrella of mixed connective tissue disease.” Aquino said that from zero she now has a rheumatoid factor of 10, but she can’t be classified as outright having lupus or rheumatoid arthritis as she is exhibiting physical manifestations for both.

Aquino shared that her doctor had a “difficult time” convincing her to take methotrexate as she knew that “(her) immunity wasn’t ready.” But after seeing her medical results, it prompted her to take the medication. “For now, it’s definite I have five, possibly six autoimmune conditions,” she added.

She admitted that the recent updates would scare and put her supporters in despair, but Aquino said she wanted to be open about her medical journey for those who have been constantly praying for her recovery.

“How badly I wanted to keep this private because I’m scared baka mawalan kayo ng gana (you’d be disheartened) to keep praying for me and my doctors, my sons, and my sisters. Hindi ako sumusuko, sana wag rin kayo sumuko (I’m not giving up, so please don’t give up, too)? Please?” Aquino ended her post.

In a separate post on Thursday, May 18, Aquino shared a montage of photos and clips of her medical procedures with messages for her friends, family, healthcare professionals, and supporters.

Addressing sisters Ballsy, Pinky, and Viel, she shared that she missed them “like crazy.” “Being an ocean away has really made me appreciate the value of having family nearby. I MISS ALL OF YOU – like crazy,” she wrote.

She also noted that her eldest son Josh is back in the Philippines and that her youngest son Bimby will also return to the Philippines in July to study.

The video ended with a message for a certain Marc, which read: “I’ve been so unfair in not thanking you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you, for all the times my past has made me so jaded.”

She also thanked the said individual for “keeping [their] new relationship private.” “We are proof that love comes when you least expect it. Thank you for your 12 years of perseverance,” she said.

While Aquino did not mention the complete name of this Marc, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, who is rumored to be her boyfriend, left a yellow heart emoji in the comments section.

Fellow celebrities such as Iza Calzado, Derek Ramsay, Neri Miranda, and Cherry Pie Picache have sent their well-wishes for Aquino’s healing.

In a February 2023 update, Kris said that she would receive a cycle of immunotherapy treatment that would last around 10 months. – Rappler.com