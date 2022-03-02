Kris Aquino shares health update, to seek medication abroad

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino publicly shared the latest update on her health, saying that she was able to receive a new treatment, and that she hopes she will finally be able to fly abroad to seek proper medication.

“1st Xolair injection was a success, meaning kinaya ko the full dose (meaning I was able to handle the first dose),” Kris said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 2. She also uploaded a video compilation of her time receiving the treatment.

Present during the procedure were her two sons, Josh and Bimby, and close friends, Anne Binay Alcantara and Congresswoman Marlyn “Len” Alonte.

According to Xolair’s website, the treatment is used for cases of “chronic spontaneous urticaria in people 12 years of age and older who continue to have hives that are not controlled with H1 antihistamine treatment.”

Kris added that she is scheduled for a second shot on March 13. Should nothing go wrong by then, she will continue her plans of flying abroad to continue her Xolair doses and seek treatment for her autoimmune disease and other health problems. She also updated her followers that, at present, she weighs 38.5 kg.

She ended the post with a message to her followers: “Thank you for being part of my road to wellness and hopefully [a] better quality of life journey with me.”

In a separate post, Kris mentioned that they’ll treat her autoimmune disease and other health issues abroad. She also revealed that after a series of health tests, they found out about her current condition: “Cancer is ruled out, kidney function is okay, sugar if fine (meaning no diabetes), and so far, liver function is okay considering all my maintenance [medicines],” she wrote.

Kris first revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with chronic spontaneous urticaria, an autoimmune disease that causes hives, and in serious cases, can lead to anaphylaxis or a severe allergic reaction, which required her to have continuous high dosage antihistamines.

In the past two years, she constantly gives updates about her medical condition through her social media accounts. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.