Kristel Fulgar undergoes surgery for rare leg tumor

'It was the hardest challenge I faced in my life,' says the 'Goin' Bulilit' alum

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and content creator Kristel Fulgar disclosed that she recently underwent surgery due to a rare tumor found in her leg, specifically in her calf area.

In a YouTube vlog released on Friday, March 22, Fulgar opened up on how the diagnosis had taken a toll on her emotional health, as well as what pushed her to go through with the surgery.

The Goin’ Bulilit alum revealed that it was in August 2022 when she first discovered the lump in her leg.

“I have never imagined that I would be undergoing a biopsy test in my 20s. I can say that this is one of the scariest things I’ve done,” Fulgar wrote in the video.

After doing a series of medical tests, she was diagnosed with schwannoma, a rare type of tumor that forms in the nervous system.

According to the National Cancer Institute, schwannoma grows from Schwann cells, which “protect and support the nerve cells of the nervous system.” NCI noted that while such tumors are often benign, there are rare cases where they could turn cancerous.

“It was the hardest challenge I faced in my life. It really affected my mental health and triggered my anxiety. There were a lot of ‘what ifs’ and I cried every night to sleep,” Fulgar said.

The vlogger shared that she contemplated for a year before deciding to get the tumor removed since the lump was growing and had a chance to be malignant.

Fulgar added that she chose to have her surgery in South Korea in January 2024, saying that she learned that the doctors there were experts in removing tumors.

Since she didn’t have a relative there, it was her Korean suitor, Sun Hyuk, who took care of her when she was admitted to the hospital.

After she was discharged, Fulgar flew back to the Philippines so that her mother could take care of her until she fully recovers. – Rappler.com