LOOK: Laureen Uy and Miggy Cruz are engaged 

MANILA, Philippines – Fashion blogger Laureen Uy is set to tie the knot with non-showbiz boyfriend Miggy Cruz after six years of dating.

The content creator made the announcement on Sunday, May 21, sharing clips from the proposal that took place at Joshua Tree National Park in California, USA on May 17.

“‘Let’s shoot a Wes Anderson reel,’ he said. Little did I know this was really the plan. Ahhh! I said yes,” she captioned the post.

Anderson is an American film director known for his distinctive visual style and Uy’s nature-themed engagement video drew inspiration from that.

In a separate post, Uy shared a closer look of her engagement ring with the caption: “He put a ring on it.”

Celebrities and fellow content creators such as Anne Curtis, Bianca Gonzales, Catriona Gray, Michele Gumabao, Coleen Garcia, Enchong Dee, Isabelle Daza, and Kryz Uy congratulated the couple.

Uy and Cruz have been together since 2017. – Rappler.com