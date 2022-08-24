‘My Liberation Notes’ star Lee Ki-Woo announces marriage plans

The Korean actor shares in a wholesome handwritten letter that he is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines – Love is in the air! South Korean actor Lee Ki-Woo shared his heartfelt intentions to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend in a swoon-worthy handwritten letter.

On Tuesday, August 23, the My Liberation Notes star posted a sunset snap of him and his partner on Instagram, with his sweet message inserted at the end.

“Hello, this is Lee Ki-Woo. This is the first time I’m greeting you all through a handwritten letter like this, so I’m a little nervous and excited at the same time. But for today, I would like to share the brief news with you directly,” he stated in his letter.

He honors his bride-to-be, whom he met several years ago, as “a wise and righteous person” who deeply resonated with him.

“She is a person who is not stingy with sharing and knows the reward of giving. When encountering the weak, she warmly lends her hand without hesitation. She is a tenacious person who tries to live a righteous life rather than one that is well-off,” Lee Ki-Woo described.

The actor also expressed his desire to build a family with his long-term girlfriend.

“While respecting each other and walking together in search of things to learn from one another, I became convinced that I want to live my future together with this person. I would like to start a family with this person who has given me a bigger goal in life,” the actor added.

“We ask for your encouragement and support so that we can make a happy family that can contribute even a little to the world.”

Lee Ki-Woo, 40, played Jo Tae-Hoon in the JTBC series My Liberation Notes that ran from April to May, with a total of 16 episodes. He has starred in other dramas including 18 Again, Doctor Detective, and The Classic. – Rappler.com