Lily Gladstone returns to Cannes as jury member

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Lily Gladstone attends a premiere for the television series 'Under the Bridge', in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Omar Sy and Eva Green are also part of the jury, with Greta Gerwig as the president

BERLIN, Germany – Lily Gladstone, the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar, will return to this year’s Cannes Film Festival as a member of the nine-strong main jury, organizers said on Monday, April 29.

Gladstone got her Academy Award nomination and won a Golden Globe award for the Martin Scorsese drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at Cannes last May.

Greta Gerwig, who packed theaters with the movie phenomenon Barbie, had already been announced as jury president.

Gerwig and Gladstone will be joined by Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, who was nominated for a Golden Globe and Oscar for 2018’s Capernaum, and Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, who co-wrote 2014 Palme d’Or winner Winter Sleep.

French actors Omar Sy, recently seen in Lupin, and Eva Green, who has alternated between Hollywood films such as Casino Royale and concept flicks like Proxima, are also members.

Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona, another Oscar nominee for Society of the Snow, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, known for World War Z, and Japanese director and 2018 Palme d’Or winner Hirokazu Kore-eda round out the nine on the jury.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14-25.

Twenty-two films are currently in competition for the top prize, including entries by directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg and Yorgos Lanthimos. – Rappler.com