LIST: Key winners, Emmy Awards 2022

'Euphoria' star Zendaya is named best drama actress while Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' is best drama actor
LOS ANGELES, USA – The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 13.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Drama Series
- WINNER: Succession
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
- WINNER: Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders In The Building
- What We Do In The Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- WINNER: The White Lotus
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
Best Comedy Actor
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedy Actress
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Drama Actor
- WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Drama Actress
- WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
– Rappler.com
