LIST: Key winners, Emmy Awards 2022

Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 12, 2022.

'Euphoria' star Zendaya is named best drama actress while Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' is best drama actor

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 13.



Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets



Best Comedy Series

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

What We Do In The Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

WINNER: The White Lotus

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

Best Comedy Actor

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedy Actress

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Best Drama Actor

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Drama Actress

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Station Eleven Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

– Rappler.com