Celebrities
Emmy Awards

LIST: Key winners, Emmy Awards 2022

Reuters
LIST: Key winners, Emmy Awards 2022

Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 12, 2022.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

'Euphoria' star Zendaya is named best drama actress while Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' is best drama actor

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 13.


Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Drama Series
  • WINNER: Succession
  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
  • WINNER: Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • What We Do In The Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series
  • WINNER: The White Lotus
  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
Must Read

‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ win top awards at the Emmys

‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ win top awards at the Emmys
Best Comedy Actor
  • WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedy Actress
  • WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Drama Actor
  • WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Drama Actress
  • WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie
  • WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under The Banner Of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
  • WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid

– Rappler.com

Must Read

IN PHOTOS: Emmy nominees hit red carpet ahead of ‘Succession’ and ‘Squid Game’ showdown

IN PHOTOS: Emmy nominees hit red carpet ahead of ‘Succession’ and ‘Squid Game’ showdown

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Emmy Awards