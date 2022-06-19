Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

MANILA, Philippines – Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and professional soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are ready to tie the knot, after more than five years of dating!

The 28-year-old singer announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, June 18, alongside a series of sunset photographs from the special moment. “Last night, the love of my life got down on one knee and I said…YES,” she wrote in the caption.

Fellow Little Mix group members, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, congratulated the couple in the comments section. “Best news! So happy for you both,” said Pinnock.

The couple first started dating in 2016, but only confirmed their relationship in February 2017. They welcomed their first child, son Axel, in August 2021. – Rappler.com