‘That’s Mrs Logie to you’: Logan Lerman and Analuisa Corrigan are engaged

ENGAGED! Logan Lerman and his girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan are tying the knot soon.

Corrigan shows off her engagement ring in an Instagram post

MANILA, Philippines – Logan Lerman and his girlfriend Analuisa Corrigan are now engaged!

Corrigan showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram post from Wednesday, November 22 (Manila time), along with a snap of photo booth strips of her and Lerman.

“That’s Mrs Logie to you,” Corrigan wrote.

“Love you sweetie,” Lerman commented.

Lerman first publicized his relationship with Corrigan in 2021 through an Instagram post calling the latter his best friend.

“She truly makes every day better and brighter. I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This [birthday] we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita,” the actor wrote.

The pair was last seen together at actress Joey King’s wedding to director Steven Piet.

Logan Lerman is a 31-year-old actor best known for his roles as Charlie in the 2012 film The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Percy Jackson in the Percy Jackson film series.

Meanwhile, Corrigan is a 28-year-old ceramic designer based in Los Angeles and New York. – Rappler.com