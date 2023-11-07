LOOK: Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya tie knot in Las Vegas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The newlyweds first met over 30 years ago on the set of the 1992 film 'Gwapings: The First Adventure'

MANILA, Philippines – Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya got married in a civil wedding in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 5.

The couple will be having their church wedding in 2024.

Yllana proposed to Viduya in late August during their trip to Hong Kong, which the latter said came as a complete surprise.

The couple’s romance started over 30 years ago on the set of the 1992 film Gwapings: The First Adventure, where Viduya starred as Rochelle and Yllana played the role of Mike. However, the two did not immediately pursue a relationship with each other.

Yllana shared on an episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda that they reconnected in 2015 when he suddenly thought to check in with Viduya after years of not hearing from her. He eventually found her on Facebook, sent her a message, and from there, the two started chatting frequently as close friends.

At the start of their rekindled friendship, Viduya and Yllana were both in relationships of their own. When the two became single, they began rebuilding their romantic relationship.

Yllana also shared that he convinced Viduya to come back to the Philippines from Canada, where she had been living for quite some time already.

Yllana was a member of the ’90s boy band Gwapings, alongside Mark Anthony Fernandez and Eric Fructuoso. He was previously married to Aiko Melendez, and they share a son, Andre. Yllana is now a councilor in Parañaque City.

Viduya, who is also known as Priscilla Almeda, appeared in the ABS-CBN teleserye Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka from 2001 to 2003. She has also acted in several other movies, such as the Gwapings film series, Halimuyak ng Babae, Machete II, Tukso Layuan Mo Ako II, and Chick Boy, among others. Her latest project is the horror TV series Kagat Ng Dilim, which began airing in 2022. – Rappler.com