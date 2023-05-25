LOOK: Julie Anne San Jose celebrates birthday with Aeta tribe in Pampanga

The Kapuso star gave away gadgets and food to the community

MANILA, Philippines – Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose celebrated her birthday with members of the Aeta Community in Inararo, Porac, Pampanga. The singer-actress shared snaps of the on Instagram on Tuesday, May 23. She turned 29 on May 17.

The Maria Clara at Ibarra star shared her “birthday blessings” by giving away food and gadgets to the Aeta children and their families. She also performed songs for them.

“Birthday blessings are always best when shared,” Julie Anne captioned her post. “I had a lovely time with the members of the Aeta community in Pampanga. It was indeed a blessing to be with the children and see their beautiful smiles.”

Her boyfriend, Kapuso actor Rayver Cruz, was also present during the celebration. Together, they played games such as musical chairs with the kids of Inararo.

In a video by Sparkle GMA Artist Center on Youtube, Asia’s Limitless Star said that she has always been fond of children. It is important to her that she is able to share with them the blessings that she receives.

Play Video

“Ipamana sa kanila iyong ganitong klaseng mga gawain, iyong pakikipagkapwa tao, kasi iyon ang dadalhin nila sa mga next generation,” she said.

(“Leave to them these kinds of activities, [such as] building fellowship with others, because that is what they will bring to the next generation.”)

Julie Anne made her first television appearance when she was three years old in Eat Bulaga’s Little Miss Philippines as one of its finalists. She starred in the hit teleserye Maria Clara at Ibarra. She confirmed her relationship with Rayver when they exchanged “I love yous” at their JulieVerse concert in November 2022. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.