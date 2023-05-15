LOOK: Valerie Concepcion is pregnant 

’This is the best Mother’s Day gift ever’

MANILA, Philippines – Mother’s Day 2023 is extra special for actress Valerie Concepcion as she announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Francis Sunga.

The actress shared photos of her showing her baby bump in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 14.

“God has given us our little answered prayer,” she wrote. “My husband and I are very grateful for this very precious gift and we couldn’t be any happier sharing this news.”

“We’re so blessed to have our growing family. This is the best Mother’s Day gift ever,” she added.

Valerie and Francis tied the knot in 2019. The actress has one daughter, Heather Fiona, from a previous relationship.

Valerie previously appeared on TV series such as Ika-5 Utos and Mulawin versus Ravena. She currently stars in GMA show Seed of Love. – Rappler.com